ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ASX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

