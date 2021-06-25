Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.94. 5,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

