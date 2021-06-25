Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.05

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $308.05 and last traded at $303.12, with a volume of 24067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.94.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

