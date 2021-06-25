Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 533.39 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92). 70,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 99,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.81. The firm has a market cap of £664.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

In other news, insider Gay Coley acquired 5,000 shares of Asia Dragon Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

