ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of ASML worth $609,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $694.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.