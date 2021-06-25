AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $68,519.36 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.
NYSE AMK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 432,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
