AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $68,519.36 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 432,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

