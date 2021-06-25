AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,493 ($110.96). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,415 ($109.94), with a volume of 1,963,490 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,128.46 ($119.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £110.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,931.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

