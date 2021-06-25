Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 4,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 809,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

