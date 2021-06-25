Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Reduced by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,802 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises 4.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.55% of Atkore worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $73.18. 2,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,267. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

