Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.99. 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

