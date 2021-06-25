Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.85

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 12523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Atlas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.