Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 14.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Atlassian worth $104,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.20.

TEAM stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.61. 25,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,796. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $272.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

