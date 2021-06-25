ATN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,277.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $85,277.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATN has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00599862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038511 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

