Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVDY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.