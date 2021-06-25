AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.49

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 6269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AtriCure by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

