Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 10.09% of Atrion worth $118,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $614.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.