AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,326 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 3.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,590,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.