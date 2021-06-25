AT&T Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

AT&T has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 27,928,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,288,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

