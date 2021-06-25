AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

T stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

