Attila Market Cap Reaches $22.54 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00599862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars.

