Auctus Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $8,272.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auctus has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00091482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,390 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

