Audius Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.01 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Audius has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $80.20 million and $7.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00580760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038826 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

