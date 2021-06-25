August J. Troendle Sells 1,837 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,753,987.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.
Shares of MEDP traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.26. 254,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $196.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.