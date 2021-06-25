August J. Troendle Sells 1,837 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,753,987.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.26. 254,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

