Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.43 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00091395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00593348 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.