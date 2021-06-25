Auto Price Tops $855.86 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $855.86 or 0.02665455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Auto has a market cap of $42.31 million and $1.60 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 49,441 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.