Automata Network 1-Day Volume Tops $11.70 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $81.33 million and $11.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00163628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,060.86 or 1.00492252 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

