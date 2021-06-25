Autonio Price Hits $0.0632 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $262,315.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00097599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00160756 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.98 or 1.00360740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,958,209 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

