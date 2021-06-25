Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 3,914 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.32% of i3 Verticals worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.27 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

