Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,246.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,327.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.