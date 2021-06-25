Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

