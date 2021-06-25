Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 868 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $188.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

