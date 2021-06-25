Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.90 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $552.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 429.84, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.