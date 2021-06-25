Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in GoDaddy by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

