Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

