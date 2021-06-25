Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.43% of Shift Technologies worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.