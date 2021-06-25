Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $3.17 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.13% of Avaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 109,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Avaya by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $19,890,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

