Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $177.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.03. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.