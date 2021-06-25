Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.32% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

