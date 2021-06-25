Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $20.40 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

