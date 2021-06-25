Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.23% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $8,548,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NGMS opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

