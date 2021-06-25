Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

