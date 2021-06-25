Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

