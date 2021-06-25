Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 100,357 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,357 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of Celsius worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.36 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

