Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 205 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,852.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,790.37. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.