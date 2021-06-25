Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 237,583 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 237,583 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QCOM stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

