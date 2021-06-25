Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 38,920 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $361.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

