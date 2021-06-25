Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,545.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,400.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.