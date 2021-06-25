Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 69,792 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,792 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $161.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

