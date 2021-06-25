Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $194.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

