Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

